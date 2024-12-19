James H. Quillen VA Medical Center Physical Therapy Recipient of the ETSU Physical Therapy Clinical Education Award – Site of Excellence

PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2024

Mountain Home , TN — Mountain Home, TN—The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) was recognized by the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Physical Therapy Program

Each year the ETSU Physical Therapy (PT) Program presents Clinical Education Awards to both a clinical instructor and a clinical facility. These awards are given for a variety of reasons (outstanding service, longstanding support to ETSU, excellent clinical instruction, number of students accepted for clinical rotations, and accepting students across the spectrum of rotations).

“The James H. Quillen VAMC (JHQVAMC) Physical Therapy staff have been stellar in all areas!! In the last three years, JHQVAMC Physical Therapy has facilitated 24 ETSU Doctor of Physical Therapy students through clinics representing all areas of our clinical education experiences – from first-year novice students to third-year advanced students.

“This collaboration has been a tremendous support to the ETSU PT Program. Not only has the number of students been of good quantity, but the quality of the clinical mentorship continues to be great. It is with much gratitude that we say THANK YOU and recognize JHQVAMC Physical Therapy as the recipient of the 2024 ETSU Clinical Education Award - Site of Excellence,” said Dr. James Boone, Director of Clinical Education, ETSU Physical Therapy Program.

Recognition was to the entire staff of the JHQVAMC Physical Therapy Service. Of note, earlier this year the 2024 ETSU Clinical Instructor awardee was Jennifer Pearcy, PT, DPT, OCS, GSC, FAAOMPT. As the recipient of this award, she was the keynote speaker at the Physical Therapy White Coat Ceremony in October.

Dan Ackerman, Acting Public Affairs Officer