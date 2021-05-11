Julie Rickert

She had been Acting Associate Director since May 2016. Ms. Rickert came to VA NWIHCS from the Iowa City VA where she has been the VISN 23 Prosthetics Manager since 2002. She started her career at the Long Beach VA as an ICU nurse and has held positions including nurse manager, nursing instructor, ACNS/Education, and Surgery (Product Line) team leader at the Milwaukee and Iowa City VAs. Ms. Rickert also has completed assistant and associate director details as the Eastern Colorado and White River Junction, Vt., VAs. Ms. Rickert has a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa, a Master of Arts in Education from California State University at Long Beach, and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. She is a Certified VA Mentor (Resident Level); Contracting Officers Representative, FAC P/PM Certification (Senior Level); and the Chair of the Prosthetics National Professional Standards Board.