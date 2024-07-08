East Orange VA Medical Center PACT Act Event

PACT Act Event | East Orange VA Medical Center

When: Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Building 1, 3 rd. Fl. Auditorium 385 Tremont Avenue East Orange, NJ Get directions on Google Maps to East Orange VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Register Registration is optional but encouraged!

Attention veterans! The VA New Jersey Health Care System is hosting a PACT Act event dedicated to helping you access the benefits you deserve. Mark your calendars for an informative and supportive day that includes health care Eligibility and Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screenings, VBA claims information, and much more.



Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: East Orange VA Medical Center

385 Tremont Ave

Building 1, 3rd Fl. Auditorium

East Orange, VA 07018

Why Attend?

Health Care Eligibility & Enrollment

Whether you're a new or current veteran, our team will help you navigate the process of enrolling in VA health care.

Toxic Exposure Screenings

If you have been exposed to toxic substances during your military service, this is an invaluable opportunity to get screened and take the first step towards getting the care you need.

VBA Claims Information

Have questions about your claims? Our experts from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide guidance that can assist you with your claims process.

VA Information & Resources

Stay informed about the numerous resources available to you as a veteran. Our representatives will answer your questions and provide information on how to maximize your benefits.

How to Register

Registration is optional but highly encouraged. To register, please visit the following link: Click here to register!

What to Bring

If you are not yet enrolled in VA health care, please bring the following:

Your DD214 form

A completed 10-10EZ form <-- Don't have one? No worries, we will have 10-10EZ's on hand.

By bringing these documents, you can enroll on the spot, get screened, and start a claim. Applying for PACT Act benefits will not automatically impact your current benefits. Veterans who currently receive compensation for a service-connected condition will not have their previously awarded claims re-adjudicated simply because they file for new benefits under the PACT Act.

Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your health and benefits. We look forward to seeing you there!

Other VA events