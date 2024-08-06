VANJHCS | NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER BLOOD DRIVE

When: Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 3rd fl. Auditorium - Main Building 385 Tremont Avenue East Orange, NJ Cost: Free





Veterans,

We’re excited to extend an invitation to our upcoming New York Blood Center Blood Drive hosted by the VA NJ Health Care System. This is your chance to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need. Here are all the details you need:

Event Details:

385 Tremont Avenue, East Orange NJ, 3rd fl. Auditorium - Main Building

How to Sign-Up:

To make an appointment, simply scan the QR code on the flier below or visit www.nybc.org/drive and use sponsor code 71425.

Important Reminders:

Appointments are preferred to ensure a smooth process, but we also welcome walk-ins if space permits.

Bring your donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo.

Make sure to eat and drink before donating to keep yourself feeling great!

COVID-19 Safety Protocols:

Masks are optional for all donors and staff.

For a full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit nybc.org/coronavirus.

Why Donate Blood?

Every donation can save up to three lives. By donating, you’re not only helping patients in emergencies but also those undergoing surgeries and battling illnesses. Your single act of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity and hope.

So, mark your calendars, share this with friends and family, and come join us to give the gift of life. We can’t wait to see you there!

Thank you for your generosity and community spirit! ❤️

