VANJHCS | Hybrid Mental Health Summit Bridging the Gap: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness Summit

VANJHCS | Mental Health Summit Bridging the Gap: Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness Summit

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: Building 143, Multi-Purpose Room 151 Knollcroft Road Lyons, NJ Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Veteran Mental Health & Wellness Summit is set to be an enriching event designed to foster collaboration and promote mental health awareness among veterans, professionals, organizations, and the community at large. This year's theme, "Bridging the Gap," aims to enhance intercommunity relations and provide a holistic approach to veteran care.

What to Expect:

1. Keynote Speaker: Gain insights from a distinguished speaker who will share valuable perspectives on veteran mental health.

2. Panel Discussion: Engage in a dynamic discussion with experts and stakeholders focusing on innovative approaches to veteran care.

3. Whole Health Wellness Activity: Participate in Chair Yoga, an activity designed to promote physical and mental well-being.

4. In-Person Resource Fair: Explore resources from various organizations dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

This summit is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and learn about the best practices for providing mental health care to veterans. Attendees will include health care providers, local stakeholders, current and former service members, and their families.

Registration Details:

Reserve Your In-Person Spot: Register as soon as possible to ensure adequate supplies of coffee, snacks, and lunch.

Register as soon as possible to ensure adequate supplies of coffee, snacks, and lunch. How to Register: Visit the registration link

Don't miss this chance to be part of an event that can make a significant difference in the lives of veterans and their families.

See you there!

Click here to join virtually!

