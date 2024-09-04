VANJHCS | Art of Resilience: Reclaiming Your Story A Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 3rd Floor Auditorium 385 Tremont Avenue East Orange, NJ Cost: Free Registration: Required





“Art of Resilience: Reclaiming Your Story” is a suicide prevention awareness event designed for Veterans, families, and friends. This inspiring day will feature interactive art workshops and performances with artists from VANJHCS, Frontline Arts, Montclair Art Museum, and the NJ Mental Health Players. Participants will be able to express their own journeys and healing through a variety of artistic mediums. By creating and sharing their stories, participants will find empowerment, connection, and support.

Together, we will honor the resilience of our Veterans and promote awareness, fostering a community where every story matters and hope thrives.

For more information contact:

Martha.Rodriguez@va.gov or Melanie.Nobile@va.gov

