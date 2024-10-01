CPR Training for Friends & Family | East Orange Campus

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where: Building 1, 7th Floor, Room 7-140
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost: Free
Registration: Required





Have you ever wondered what to do in an emergency when someone’s heart stops? Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) could be the difference between life and death. This fall and winter, Patient Care and Nursing Service, along with Nursing Education, are hosting CPR training sessions specifically designed for friends and family.

CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Knowing how to perform CPR empowers you to act quickly and effectively in emergencies, potentially saving the lives of loved ones or even strangers.

Mark your calendars for these essential training dates and locations:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Location: East Orange Campus, Building 1, 7th Floor, Room 7-140

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Registration Information

To join one of these life-saving sessions, please contact Mildred Padilla-Morales, RN VHEC, for more information and to register:

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn a skill that could make you a hero in an emergency. Sign up today and be prepared to save a life!

