VANJHCS Breast Cancer / Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Walk | Lyons Campus

When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Building 3 Main Entrance 151 Knollcroft Road Lyons, NJ Cost: Free





Join us on October 11, 2024, for an empowering Awareness Walk that brings attention to two critical issues: breast cancer and intimate partner violence. This important event, hosted by VANJHCS, aims to unite communities and individuals in a show of solidarity and support for those affected.

The walk will take place from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at two locations: the East Orange Campus, starting at Building 1 near the Museum Entrance, and the Lyons Campus, beginning at Building 3 by the Main Entrance.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink and purple to symbolize the fight against breast cancer and domestic violence.

This initiative not only raises awareness but also fosters a spirit of community and compassion. By walking together, we can highlight the importance of these issues and the need for continued support and advocacy.

Join us in this meaningful cause and make a difference!

Other VA events