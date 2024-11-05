VANJHCS | Affordable Healthy Eating Class At The Jersey City VA Clinic!

When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: 115 Christopher Columbus Drive, Suite 201 Jersey City, NJ Cost: Free Registration: Required





Are you a Veteran looking to improve your health without stretching your budget?

Our Jersey City VA Clinic offers an exciting opportunity with our Affordable Healthy Eating class. This in-person class is tailored specifically for Veterans eager to learn how to make the most of their grocery budget while still enjoying nutritious meals.

Join us every Monday from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm to discover practical strategies that will guide you from the supermarket to your kitchen. Learn how to maximize your nutrition with minimal costs, ensuring you maintain a healthy diet without financial strain.

Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your well-being and gain invaluable insights into affordable healthy eating. For more information or to register, reach out to Stacyann Ewan at 908-647-0180 or via email at stacyann.ewan@va.gov.

Embrace the journey to better health and smarter spending with us at the Jersey City VA Clinic!

Kind regards,

-Nutrition and Food Service

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Dec 23, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Dec 30, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Jan 6, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Jan 13, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Jan 20, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Jan 27, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Feb 3, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Feb 10, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Feb 17, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Feb 24, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Mar 3, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Mar 10, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Mar 17, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Mar 24, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Mar 31, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Apr 7, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Apr 14, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Apr 21, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Apr 28, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. May 5, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. May 12, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. May 19, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. May 26, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Mon. Jun 2, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

