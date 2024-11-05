Skip to Content

All appointments scheduled after October 21 will automatically be transferred to the Toms River Clinic. Veterans will receive new appointment cards with updated information indicating their new location at the Toms River facility.

Affordable Healthy Eating Class At The Jersey City VA Clinic!

VANJHCS | Affordable Healthy Eating Class At The Jersey City VA Clinic!

Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

115 Christopher Columbus Drive, Suite 201

Jersey City, NJ

Free

Required

For more information or to register, reach out to Stacyann Ewan at or via email at stacyann.ewan@va.gov.

Are you a Veteran looking to improve your health without stretching your budget?

Our Jersey City VA Clinic offers an exciting opportunity with our Affordable Healthy Eating class. This in-person class is tailored specifically for Veterans eager to learn how to make the most of their grocery budget while still enjoying nutritious meals.

Join us every Monday from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm to discover practical strategies that will guide you from the supermarket to your kitchen. Learn how to maximize your nutrition with minimal costs, ensuring you maintain a healthy diet without financial strain.

Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your well-being and gain invaluable insights into affordable healthy eating. For more information or to register, reach out to Stacyann Ewan at 908-647-0180 or via email at stacyann.ewan@va.gov.

Embrace the journey to better health and smarter spending with us at the Jersey City VA Clinic!

Kind regards,

-Nutrition and Food Service

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Dec 23, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Dec 30, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Jan 6, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Jan 13, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Jan 20, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Jan 27, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Feb 3, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Feb 10, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Feb 17, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Feb 24, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Mar 3, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Mar 10, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Mar 17, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Mar 24, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Mar 31, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Apr 7, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Apr 14, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Apr 21, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Apr 28, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. May 5, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. May 12, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. May 19, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. May 26, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Mon. Jun 2, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

