VANJHCS | Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Basics Class

When: Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





To register or learn more, feel free to reach out to Christine Granz, MS, RD, CSR at -1818.

Struggling with questions about diet and chronic kidney disease? We've got you covered!

We're offering an introductory nutrition class that will provide an overview of the basic nutritional needs for individuals dealing with chronic kidney disease.

Don't miss out on our next session scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The best part? You can join us from the comfort of your own home as it's a virtual class via VA Video Connect.

Register by Monday, November 25, 2024.

