Blast Exposures Outreach

June 24, 2024

Washington , DC — Amid concerns about blast exposure, VA launches new outreach campaign to enroll New Mexico Veterans in health care.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced $10 million in new funding for eligible states, territories, and Tribal governments through cooperative agreements to better inform Veteran suicide prevention strategies.

These cooperative agreements will provide funding and technical assistance intended to establish, coordinate, and manage suicide mortality review committees, which identify and characterize suicide deaths. Suicide mortality review committees help establish a local understanding of suicide, identify populations or locations of special concern, and inform the development and implementation of data-informed suicide prevention strategies for Veterans.

This funding opportunity advances VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, the Biden-Harris administration’s strategy to reduce military and Veteran suicide, and President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

“One Veteran suicide is one too many, and we will stop at nothing to end Veteran suicide,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Launching this first-of-its-kind initiative will allow us to better understand suicide deaths and, as a result, deliver better interventions to prevent Veteran suicide.”

This initiative also contributes to the objectives of the Governor’s Challenge — a partnership between VA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — which is actively engaging 55 states and territories to develop state-wide suicide prevention best practices for service members, Veterans, and their families.

This funding is for one year, with awards expected to be made no later than Sept. 30, 2024. The application period for this opportunity opened June 21, 2024 and closes July 24, 2024 at 4:59 p.m., ET. More information can be found in the notice of funding opportunity.

