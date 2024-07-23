PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2024

Washington , DC — Claims and Benefits

On July 23, 2024, VA announced that — three-quarters of the way through the fiscal year – it had granted benefits to 1.1 million Veterans and their survivors, an all-time record. In FY24, VA processed more than 2.5 million claims— another all-time record, surpassing last year’s record by more than 27%. The grant rate for these claims is 64.1% and the average overall disability rating granted to Veterans this year to-date is 70%, equating to over $20,000 per year in disability compensation.