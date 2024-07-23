Claims and Benefits
July 23, 2024
On July 23, 2024, VA announced that — three-quarters of the way through the fiscal year – it had granted benefits to 1.1 million Veterans and their survivors, an all-time record. In FY24, VA processed more than 2.5 million claims— another all-time record, surpassing last year’s record by more than 27%. The grant rate for these claims is 64.1% and the average overall disability rating granted to Veterans this year to-date is 70%, equating to over $20,000 per year in disability compensation.
- In October FY 2025, VA awarded $17.3 billion in benefits, including $15.4 billion in compensation and pension benefits, to Veterans and survivors.
- In 2024, VA granted benefits to more than 1.3 million Veterans and their survivors, an all-time record. In total, VA delivered $187 billion in benefits (including $173 billion in compensation and pension benefits) to 6.7 million Veterans and survivors this year.
- January through November of 2024 were some of the highest production months in VA history. with October as the highest production month this calendar year at 237,280 claims processed.
- At the end of September 2024, VA completed more than 11,000 claims in a single day for the first time ever-twice! On November 26, 2024, VBA broke our highest single day rating completion record by completing 11,480 claims for Veterans and Survivors. To date in FY25, VA has completed between 9 and 10K three times in one day and over 10K claims 37 times in one day. Prior to FY2024, VBA had processed more than 9k claims in a day only three times in VBA’s history.
- The number of claims processed are increasing at a rapid pace. Through prior FY24 hiring initiatives, and using new automated tools, VBA has expanded claims processing capacity to deliver benefits to Veterans as fast as possible.
- As a result, VBA has made strides in reducing its inventory of claims. As of November 30, 2024, inventory is currently at 952,173 a reduction of 13.6% reduction from the October 9, 2023, high point of 1,101,646.