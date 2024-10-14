PRESS RELEASE

November 12, 2024

Washington , DC — Ending Homelessness among Veterans

No Veteran should be homeless in the country they swore an oath to defend. VA is committed to ending homelessness among Veterans because it is our nation’s duty to ensure all Veterans have a place to call home. From day one, the VA has taken aggressive action to combat Veteran homelessness.

On November 12, 2024 VA announced results of the 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, which show a record low in Veteran homelessness since measurement began in 2009 and a 7.6% decrease since 2023. Overall, the data shows a 11.7% reduction in Veterans experiencing homelessness since 2020 and a 55.6% reduction since 2010.

The PIT Count is an annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. The data show there were 32,882 Veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States in January 2024, 13,851 of whom were unsheltered — down from 35,574 and 15,507 in 2023, respectively. This represents a 10.7% decrease in unsheltered Veteran homelessness nationwide in the last year. These outcomes are a direct result of VA’s aggressive actions to combat Veteran homelessness in calendar year (CY) 2023.