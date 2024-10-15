PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2024

Albuquerque , NM — Reduce the risk of getting sick from flu, which includes people with health problems like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated. Practicing healthy habits like covering your coughs and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and flu. Getting enough sleep and exercise, eating a balanced diet, and drinking plenty of fluids are other ways that you can protect yourself from getting sick. This flu season, stay healthy and flu free. Veterans enrolled at the New Mexico VA Health Care System may get a free flu shot. Learn more at www.publichealth.va.gov/flu.