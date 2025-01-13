How to help victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2025

Deadly wildfires across Los Angeles have impacted many and have destroyed thousands of structures. […] Friends and family who lost property may need cash, temporary housing, or emotional support. But it's important to reach out delicately, and to not have expectations for how or whether they will respond, said Dr. Adrienne Heinz, clinical research psychologist at the Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD. Here are some tips she has: Los Angeles Fires: Support for Victims