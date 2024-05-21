Physician Recruiting

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System network is the ultimate destination for New Mexico and Colorado Veterans and their families seeking top-notch primary and specialty health services. Our 14 healthcare facilities are not just places of healing, they are communities of support and camaraderie. They are home to a team of highly experienced professionals who are not just colleagues, they are family. We take pride in our highly experienced healthcare teams, who are dedicated to meeting the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Don't settle for anything less than the best. Join our team and serve alongside us as we serve our nation’s best!