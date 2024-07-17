New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

The New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System podiatric residency program is a three-year podiatric surgery and medicine co-sponsored by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in the Greater Sacramento Valley in California. Our program shines in preparing residents to be competent and well prepared in all aspects of podiatric medicine and surgery.

Under the directorship of Sarah Mele, DPM, the NM VA Podiatric Residency Program offers residents a structured and diversified educational experience. It is the only podiatric residency in the state. It provides competency driven training over three years in inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical management.

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, offers many cultural and recreational opportunities. It is regarded as one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country. There are many outdoor activities nearby the city as well as world class skiing and hiking in the surrounding area. With 310 days of sunshine a year, it is a magnificent place to live.

The podiatric residency program takes three residents per year with two PGYIII residents going to Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in the Greater Sacramento Valley in California. In Sacramento they rotate at three hospitals and are exposed to a significant amount of foot and ankle trauma as well as surgery and inpatient care.

Faculty

Our faculty is committed to developing future podiatrists that have the skills needed to provide excellent care in whatever practicing environment they choose. Residency faculty include 5 full time podiatrists at the New Mexico VA Healthcare System that practice all aspects of podiatric medicine. Our residents also rotate with 25 community DPM’s in the surrounding Albuquerque Area. This provides residents with multiple learning opportunities. Residents typically complete their minimum surgical numbers early in their second year of training.

Facilities

The podiatric medicine and surgery program provides experiences at multiple hospitals in the greater Albuquerque area including Presbyterian Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women’s Hospital, Presbyterian Rust Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, and University of New Mexico Hospital and Children’s Hospital.

Resident Rotations

Anesthesia

Behavioral health

Dermatology

Emergency medicine

General surgery

Infectious diseases

Internal medicine

Orthopedics/trauma care

Pathology

Pediatric orthopedics

Plastic surgery

Podiatric medicine and surgery

Radiology

Rheumatology

Vascular surgery

Wound care

Didactic

Case discussions/radiology reviews

Case presentations

Hands-on workshops/cadaver labs

Journal club

Grand Rounds with community faculty

Application Requirements

Minimum GPA: 3.0

Minimum Rank: Upper ½

Externship as a third- or fourth-year student (Or program visitation)



All About Albuquerque & New Mexico

Learn all about Albuquerque

Learn all about the Land of Enchantment