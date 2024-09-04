Former Prisoner of War PACT Act Claims Clinic

Come visit VA New York Harbor on Monday, September 9th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm for a #PACTAct Claims Clinic at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VAMC in Manhattan! Claims coordinators will be available to answer question and file your claims. We hope you will be able to join us!

When: Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Atrium 423 East 23rd Street New York, NY Cost: Free





