Former Prisoner of War PACT Act Claims Clinic

Flyer for the Former Prisoner of War program's PACT Act Claims Clinic at the Manhattan VAMC

Come visit VA New York Harbor on Monday, September 9th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm for a #PACTAct Claims Clinic at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VAMC in Manhattan! Claims coordinators will be available to answer question and file your claims. We hope you will be able to join us!

When:

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

