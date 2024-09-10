Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference Suicide prevention When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: House of Justice 106 W. 145th Street New York, NY Cost: Free





Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a collaborative in-person event with our partners to present information beneficial to Veterans, service members, caregivers, their families, and the general public about VA benefits, programs and services. This collaborative event is open to Veterans and their families, and our partners aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

Other VA events