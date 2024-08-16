New York Harbor Physician Careers

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.

The Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan and the Brooklyn VA Medical Center are both teaching hospitals which provide a wide range of patient care services for tens of thousands of Veterans across New York City.

To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV and application to the Physician Provider Recruiter and indicate what position you are interested in.

