New York Harbor Physician Careers
Join the New York Harbor Healthcare Team
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.
The Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan and the Brooklyn VA Medical Center are both teaching hospitals which provide a wide range of patient care services for tens of thousands of Veterans across New York City.
To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV and application to the Physician Provider Recruiter and indicate what position you are interested in.
Hira Arshad
HR Specialist – Physician & Provider Recruiter
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone:
As a physician at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With one full and unrestricted active U.S. license, a move to the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,293 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.