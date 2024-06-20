PTSD, Veterans

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: 5465 SW 34th Street Gainesville, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Gainesville 1 VA Clinic Cost: Free





In observance of PTSD Awareness Month and PTSD Screening Day, we will host a PTSD Awareness Event at the Gainesville VA Mental Health Clinic located at 5465 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32608. All Veterans, caregivers, and friends of Veterans are invited to take part in this awareness event. Multiple guest speakers will be on hand to educate you on PTSD, as well as other resources providing educational materials and a range of resources available to Veterans living with PTSD throughout the Community.

Please feel free to wear the color Teal in support of our Veterans living and coping with PTSD.

Other VA events