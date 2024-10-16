When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 619 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL Cost: Free





Please join us at the Annual Lung Cancer Awareness Event sponsored by the North Florida/South Georgia Lung Cancer Screening Program.



This year's event will be held at the Lake City VA Medical Center Auditorium on November 12th, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our bronchoscopy simulation robot will be on hand for all to see the newest technology and groundbreaking treatment available to our Veterans. There will be helpful resources, giveaways and light refreshments available for everyone.

