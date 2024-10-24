Skip to Content

Fort Worth VA Flu Drive-Thru!

FW VA Flu Drive Thru flyer

Stop by this Saturday, Oct. 26th, from 8 AM to 2 PM for a quick flu shot at the Fort Worth VA Clinic.

When:

Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

2201 Southeast Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX

Cost:

Free

Stop by this Saturday, Oct. 26th, from 8 AM to 2 PM for a quick flu shot at the Fort Worth VA! This drive-thru event is open to VA-enrolled Veterans and VA employees, helping you stay healthy this flu season. Please note, COVID-19 and other routine vaccines won’t be available. For more info, contact your local VA. See you there! 

