Annual Wounded Warriors Project: Introduction to Equine Therapy & Wellness Join us for the Annual Wounded Warriors Project: Introduction to Equine Therapy & Wellness event on June 22, 2024. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, veterans and their families are invited to experience the transformative benefits of equine therapy. Enjoy hands-on activities, wellness workshops, and a complimentary lunch. Connect, heal, and rejuvenate in a supportive community. Don't miss this unique opportunity! When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Forever Amber Acres 1133 Granger Rd Medina, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Forever Amber Acres Cost: Free





