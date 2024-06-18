Annual Wounded Warriors Project: Introduction to Equine Therapy & Wellness
Join us for the Annual Wounded Warriors Project: Introduction to Equine Therapy & Wellness event on June 22, 2024. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, veterans and their families are invited to experience the transformative benefits of equine therapy. Enjoy hands-on activities, wellness workshops, and a complimentary lunch. Connect, heal, and rejuvenate in a supportive community. Don't miss this unique opportunity!
When:
Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Forever Amber Acres
1133 Granger Rd
Medina, OH
Cost:
Free
The Wounded Warriors Project invites veterans and their families to our Annual Introduction to Equine Therapy & Wellness event on June 22, 2024. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, join us for a day dedicated to healing, connection, and wellness through the transformative power of equine therapy.