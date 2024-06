Employment & Resource Fair: Huntington Convention Center When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland 300 Lakeside Ave E Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland Cost: Free





Are you looking for new job opportunities, career advancement, or access to vital community resources? Join us at the Employment & Resource Success Fair at the Huntington Convention Center! This comprehensive event is designed to help you achieve your professional and personal goals.

