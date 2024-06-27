2024 Summer of Love, Health & Wealth Event When: Mon. Jul 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Richey Mixon Building 11201 Cedar Ave Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Richey Mixon Building Cost: Free





Join us for the 2024 Summer of Love Health & Wealth Event on July 8, 2024, at the Richey Mixon Building from 10 AM to 3 PM. This inspiring event will feature expert speakers, wellness workshops, and will be filled with local vendors. Whether you're looking to improve your physical well-being or enhance your financial health, there will be something for everyone. Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a supportive community atmosphere. Mark your calendar and be part of this transformative experience!

