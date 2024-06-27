Salute to Service Event at the Captains Stadium When: Sun. Jul 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Captains Stadium 35300 Vine St Eastlake, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Captains Stadium Cost: Free





Celebrate and honor our heroes at the "Salute to Service" event on July 14th at Captains Stadium during the game. Veterans and current soldiers enjoy free admission as a token of our gratitude. Explore a variety of local vendors, veteran resources, and services dedicated to supporting those who have served. Join us for a day of recognition, community, and celebration of our veterans and active-duty military members. Don't miss this special event!

