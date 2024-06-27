Family Fun Day: American Legion Brakeman-King Post 336 When: Sat. Jul 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Brakeman-King Post 336 60 Chester Street Painesville, OH Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Brakeman-King Post 336 Cost: Free





Join us for "Family Fun Day" at the American Legion Post 336 on July 20, 2024, from 12 PM to 9 PM. Enjoy a day packed with live music, delicious burgers and hotdogs, and the exciting Rider's Dual Big Money drawings. Take part in special moments to honor and remember those who have served. Bring the whole family for a day of fun, community, and heartfelt remembrance. Don't miss this unforgettable event!

