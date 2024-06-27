Veterans Resource Fair : Veterans Legacy Woods Park When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Legacy Woods Park 14085 Ravenna Rd Newbury Township, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Veterans Legacy Woods Park Cost: Free





Join us for the Veterans Resource Fair at Veterans Legacy Woods Park on July 31, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM. Discover valuable resources for veterans and their families while enjoying a free meal. Many vendors will be on-site to provide information and support. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with essential services and enjoy a community gathering dedicated to our veterans.

