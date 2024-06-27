Skip to Content

Veterans Appreciation Day: Lake County VA Clinic

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

35000 Kaiser Court

Willoughby, OH

Cost:

Free

Celebrate Veterans Appreciation Day at the Lake County VA Clinic on September 20, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Veterans can enjoy complimentary hotdogs and hamburgers while connecting with a variety of vendors and resources. On-site registration and flu shots will be available. Join us for a day of gratitude, support, and community as we honor our veterans. 

