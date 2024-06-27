Veterans Appreciation Day: Lake County VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
35000 Kaiser Court
Willoughby, OH
Cost:
Free
Celebrate Veterans Appreciation Day at the Lake County VA Clinic on September 20, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Veterans can enjoy complimentary hotdogs and hamburgers while connecting with a variety of vendors and resources. On-site registration and flu shots will be available. Join us for a day of gratitude, support, and community as we honor our veterans.