Ravenna VA Clinic's 1st Annual Veteran Appreciation Picnic

When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 6751 North Chestnut Street Ravenna, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Ravenna VA Clinic Cost: Free





Join us for the Ravenna VA Clinic's 1st Annual Veteran Appreciation Day Picnic, a special event to honor and celebrate our veterans. This event will feature local resource and Veteran groups along with various VA services to provide valuable resources and support to our veteran community.





A delicious lunch will be served to all veterans and their families who attend. Throughout the day, there will be raffles for the Veterans with exciting prizes to add to the fun and festivities.

