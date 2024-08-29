Senior Expo at Breckenridge
Mark your calendars for October 8th! The Veteran Senior Expo at Breckenridge Village is the place to be for senior veterans. From 10 AM to 1 PM, connect with vital resources and enjoy a complimentary meal. Don’t miss out on this special event designed just for you!
When:
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Ohio Living Breckenridge Village
36851 Ridge Rd
Willoughby, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Veteran Senior Expo at Breckenridge Village on October 8, 2024, from 10 AM to 1 PM. This event is dedicated to providing valuable resources and support to our senior veterans. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a variety of organizations offering essential services tailored to the needs of veterans. In addition to the resources available, a complimentary meal will be provided to all attendees. Don't miss this chance to engage with your community and access the support you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!