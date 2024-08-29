Senior Expo at Breckenridge Mark your calendars for October 8th! The Veteran Senior Expo at Breckenridge Village is the place to be for senior veterans. From 10 AM to 1 PM, connect with vital resources and enjoy a complimentary meal. Don’t miss out on this special event designed just for you! When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Ohio Living Breckenridge Village 36851 Ridge Rd Willoughby, OH Cost: Free





