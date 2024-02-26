VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System issues 2023 Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE
February 26, 2024
Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has published its 2023 Annual Report providing an overview of the institution highlighting the mission, accomplishments and initiatives of its 18 facilities.
The annual report is available through PDF and online by visiting https://www.va.gov/files/2024-02/2023%20VANEOHS%20Annual%20Report-Interactive%20Final.pdf
The video version of the annual report offers a summary and some highlights from the full report. It’s available at https://youtu.be/06_ljogKMDc?si=kVwad7bdc2r7gvSU
Damien Horvath, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: