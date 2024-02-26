Skip to Content

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System issues 2023 Annual Report

February 26, 2024

Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has published its 2023 Annual Report providing an overview of the institution highlighting the mission, accomplishments and initiatives of its 18 facilities.

The annual report is available through PDF and online by visiting https://www.va.gov/files/2024-02/2023%20VANEOHS%20Annual%20Report-Interactive%20Final.pdf

The video version of the annual report offers a summary and some highlights from the full report. It’s available at https://youtu.be/06_ljogKMDc?si=kVwad7bdc2r7gvSU

