VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Marks Key Progress on New Facility in Kent, Ohio

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2024

KENT , OH — – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) celebrated construction progress on its Kent Imaging and Infusion Center, Nov. 6.

The new facility under construction at 3838 Cascades Blvd, in Kent is expected to begin serving enrollees by the end of 2025. This facility aims to address the gap in healthcare access by providing essential services, including imaging and infusion therapies, to approximately 50,000 patients who live more than 60 minutes away from the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and the Parma outpatient clinic.

“This facility demonstrates our main goal, to provide the best quality care at the closest possible geographic location, particularly for our Veterans facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Jill Dietrich Mellon, executive director of VANEOHS. “We realize that facing this diagnosis is hard enough. We want to make sure that we are easing that burden by offering VA infusion services closer to home and including a spectrum of related care services on site, increasing the convenience to patients.”

The center is strategically located to serve the southern counties within the VANEOHS service area; the location position provides to be around 30 minutes or less from existing VA outpatient clinics in Ravenna, Akron and Canton and to be under a one hour drive from VA outpatient clinics in Youngstown, Warren and New Philadelphia.

“The VA Kent Imaging and Infusion Center is the first specialty-specific VA facility to be constructed outside of Cuyahoga County,” said Gwen Bowen, VA project manager.

The 23,000-square-foot facility will be within a mile of Interstate 76 between Tallmadge and Kent, nestled in a suburban shopping district, with ample parking available. The center will include 14 infusion treatment stations, a compounding pharmacy and a blood laboratory. Patients will also receive comprehensive diagnostic imaging including MRI, CT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and ultrasound, as well as additional specialties, including nutrition, social work, and related care continuity services such as cardiology and cardiac stress testing.

Contact Sarah Amato, acting VA public affairs officer, at 216-618-3998, or by email at Sarah.Amato@va.gov with questions or to arrange follow up interviews with local VA leadership.