Many Farms Veteran Resource Fair Bringing benefits to you! When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Many Farms Chapter House Many Farms Chapter House Many Farms, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Many Farms Chapter House Cost: Free





The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care

Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act

File your claim

Speak with a VA representative

Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions

For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713