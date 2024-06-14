Village of Tewa Mobile VA Health Services and Benefits Event Learn more about the VA health programs and benefits! When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Village of Tewa Community Building Village of Tewa Community Building Polacca, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Village of Tewa Community Building Cost: Free





Veterans will have a two-day opportunity to receive direct Health Care services from VA medical staff and/or other health resources. Learn more about the VA health program or enroll on-the-spot to begin receiving VA health benefits.

Additionally, VA and Arizona Department of Veterans Services will have staff to assist Veterans with:

- Compensation (disability) & pension claims.

- Native American Direct Loan program for housing.

- VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.

Veterans bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

Contact Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461/3462 for information.