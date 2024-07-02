Caregiver Support Resource Fair & Professional Summit
A Boost to Care
When:
Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join your Norther Arizona Caregiver Support Team for a Virtual Resource Fair and Professional Summit! The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is the primary VA program providing support and services for caregivers of Veterans of all eras. The mission of CSP is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for those who served, focusing on improving the quality of life for caregivers.
Professional Summit
When: July 31, 9 a.m. - Noon
Contact: Angelika at (928) 445-4860 EX 6976
Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/00fbf2dac84a4aafa27f65693f1f5a4c?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m199c5f326323ab460b3081d2f3ef0e74
Resource Fair:
When: July 31, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Contact: (928) 776-5352
Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/010ee6070a6844ac92696cec553c11ff?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m4f32889be66e384db7a2417d44a4a032