Caregiver Support Resource Fair & Professional Summit

A Boost to Care

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Cost: Free





Join your Norther Arizona Caregiver Support Team for a Virtual Resource Fair and Professional Summit! The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is the primary VA program providing support and services for caregivers of Veterans of all eras. The mission of CSP is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for those who served, focusing on improving the quality of life for caregivers.

Professional Summit

When: July 31, 9 a.m. - Noon

Contact: Angelika at (928) 445-4860 EX 6976

Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/00fbf2dac84a4aafa27f65693f1f5a4c?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m199c5f326323ab460b3081d2f3ef0e74

Resource Fair:

When: July 31, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Contact: (928) 776-5352

Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/010ee6070a6844ac92696cec553c11ff?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m4f32889be66e384db7a2417d44a4a032



