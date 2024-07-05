Veterans Benefit Administration PACT ACT Claims Event
Get the benefits you earned!
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
120 N Marina St.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Benefit Administration (#VBA) will host a #PACTAct benefits claims clinic for #Veterans today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, Veterans will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with #VA representatives who can file their claim on the spot.
Veterans should bring copies of their DD-214 documents to make the process easier. These are available online or viewable at the event.
WHO: Veterans interested in speaking with VA Benefits reps face-to-face
WHAT: PACT Act Benefits Claims and Open House
WHERE: U.S. Vets, 120 N. Marina St. Suite B, #Prescott, #AZ 86301
WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No appointment necessary)
CONTACT: If you have questions about the event, please call 1-800-827-1000