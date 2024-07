Women Veterans Art Forum

Heal Her Art!

Cost: Free





Join us for a fun morning of painting Abstract Fish!

Pre-registration requested on or before July 17

Register at 602-314-4250 or eventreg@veteransfirstltd.org

This event is for women veterans only. This event can accommodate 30 participants, after 30 registration will be closed.

What:

Fun, professionally led Art session at no cost to women veterans. No experience needed!

When:

Saturday July 20, 2024

10:00 am to 12:15 pm

Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.

Where:

Bob Stump Northern AZ VA Health Care System, Bldg. 15, Theatre

500 Hwy 89 North Prescott, AZ 86313

Park in Lots G, H or M

Contact: eventreg@veteransfirstltd.org

