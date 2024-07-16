PACT Act Claim Clinic
Expanded benefits for Vets!
When:
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
U.S. Vets
120 N. Mariana St.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) will host a PACT Act benefits claims clinic for Veterans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, Veterans will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with VA representatives who can file their claim on the spot.
Veterans should bring copies of their DD214 documents to make the process easier. These are available online or viewable at the event.
WHO: Veterans interested in speaking with VA Benefits reps face-to-face
WHAT: PACT Act Benefits Claims Event
WHERE: U.S. Vets, 120 N. Marina St. Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86301
WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No appointment necessary)
CONTACT: If you have questions about the event, please call 602-921-0867