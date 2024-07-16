PACT Act Claim Clinic Expanded benefits for Vets! When: Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: U.S. Vets 120 N. Mariana St. Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to U.S. Vets Cost: Free





The Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) will host a PACT Act benefits claims clinic for Veterans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, Veterans will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with VA representatives who can file their claim on the spot.

Veterans should bring copies of their DD214 documents to make the process easier. These are available online or viewable at the event.

WHO: Veterans interested in speaking with VA Benefits reps face-to-face

WHAT: PACT Act Benefits Claims Event

WHERE: U.S. Vets, 120 N. Marina St. Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86301

WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No appointment necessary)

CONTACT: If you have questions about the event, please call 602-921-0867

