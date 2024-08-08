Veterans Creative Art Competition & Show Creative Veterans Unite! When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Yavapai County Fair 840 Rodeo Dr. Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





ANNOUNCING THE 2024 VETERANS CREATIVE ARTS COMPETITION AND SHOW

Held in conjunction with the Yavapai county fair @ 840 Rodeo drive Prescott, AZ

September 5th - 8th

Thurs, Fri & Sat 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, Sunday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Award Presentation Friday Sept 5th @ 1300

Including 2023 National Medal Presentation

ENTRIES MUST BE SUBMITTED:

August 27th or 28th @ 840 Rodeo Dr., Freeman Building 0900 to 1200 or 1300 to 1500

ART MUST BE PICKED UP: 6:00 - 7:00 PM SUNDAY the 8th.

In-patients, Out-patients and NAZ Veterans with current enrollment are eligible.

Artists may also enter their artwork into the fair, paperwork can be filled out when you drop off your art on the 27th or 28th! More information can be found at yavapaifair.com.

Please contact Cory @ (928)445-4860 x6342 or cory.sanders@va.gov for more info and for applications. Leave a voicemail with email, we’ll send you info.

