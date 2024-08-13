Skip to Content

Navajo Nation Fair Veterans Resource Event

NF 090524_3 Flyer

Stop for the benefits, stay for the Fair!

When:

Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Nakai Hall, Navajo Nation Fairgrounds

Hwy 264

35.6608138976519, -109.06863069349964

Window Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

This resource event at the Navajo Nation Fair will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
File your claim
Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claims and benefits questions

For more information, contact Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Lori Ann John at lajohn@navajo-nsn.gov or (505) 786-2040

Other VA events

Last updated: