Navajo Nation Fair Veterans Resource Event Stop for the benefits, stay for the Fair! When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Nakai Hall, Navajo Nation Fairgrounds Hwy 264 35.6608138976519, -109.06863069349964 Window Rock, AZ Cost: Free





This resource event at the Navajo Nation Fair will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care

Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act

File your claim

Speak with a VA representative

Get answers to VA claims and benefits questions

For more information, contact Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Lori Ann John at lajohn@navajo-nsn.gov or (505) 786-2040

Other VA events