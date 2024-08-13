Navajo Nation Fair Veterans Resource Event
Stop for the benefits, stay for the Fair!
When:
Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Nakai Hall, Navajo Nation Fairgrounds
Hwy 264
35.6608138976519, -109.06863069349964
Window Rock, AZ
Cost:
Free
This resource event at the Navajo Nation Fair will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
File your claim
Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claims and benefits questions
For more information, contact Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Lori Ann John at lajohn@navajo-nsn.gov or (505) 786-2040