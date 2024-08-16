NAVAHCS 2nd Annual Recovery Month Celebration

September is National Recovery Month!

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: At the Ramada 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





September is National Recovery Month!

Substance Use Disorder Services in partnering with CDCE to host our National Recovery Month Celebration on September 12, 2024 from 1100 to 1300 at the NAVAHCS Ramada (across from the flag pole). We will have a Recovery Month Group Photo taking place at 1230. Please wear PURPLE if you are able!

Join us as we raise awareness and give support to our Veterans who experience substance use concerns. Information about local resources will be provided and refreshments will be served. All attending Veterans will receive FREE lunch and FREE swag!

For more information contact Steven Hale at (928) 445-4860 ext. 4842.

Other VA events