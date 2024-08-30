NAVAHCS @ Hope Fest Come together at Hope Fest! When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm MT Where: Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza 120 S Cortez St Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





NAVAHCS will be at Hope Fest! Benefits, enrollment and more will be available!

From Hope Fest:

Prescott's HOPE FEST Arizona is returning to the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza on Saturday, September 14, 2024, for its 12th year from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Northern Arizona's Premier Community Gathering welcomes families for a day filled with fun activities, live music, a Car & Bike Show, and a TON of resources at the HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair. This all takes place on the beautiful park setting of the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

From 10 AM to 4 PM, the HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair brings together local businesses, community members, churches, and area service organizations to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors by connecting them to the resources they need to address the challenges they face every day.

The services we aim to offer at the HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair include Education, Housing, Recovery, Domestic Violence, Mental, Social, and Health care, Veteran Family Services, Adoption, Foster and Elder Care, Employment and Volunteer Opportunities, and many more.

There are Many Ways to Get Involved!

Service Vendors: Meet the needs of our neighbors. Register to reserve your spot! DEADLINE is AUGUST 23 https://bit.ly/HFAZVendor_Info

Car & Bike Show: Registration is now open! Sign up ASAP, as there are a limited number of spaces available. DEADLINE is SEPT 13 https://bit.ly/Car_BikeShow

Volunteer: See the many areas of service. Sign Up here https://bit.ly/HFAZ_Volunteer2024

For the latest Announcements, Updates & News, remember to visit HopeFestAZ.com.

COMING SOON! The HFAZ Team has an exciting lineup of music artists and guest speakers that will be revealed soon!

We are dedicated to serving Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and Yavapai County’s most vulnerable.

HOPE FEST Arizona is hosted by HOPE Serves, Inc.

Hope Serves Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and HOPE FEST Arizona is a certified Arizona dba of Hope Serves Inc. An all-volunteer staff manages both. Financing comes entirely through donors, corporate sponsors, and trade relationships—working together to impact the lives of our neighbors!

