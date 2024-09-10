Skip to Content

Kykotmovi Veteran Stand Down

Native Outreach Events

Benefits You Earned!

When:

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Hopi Veterans Memorial Center

State Hwy 264 Mile Marker 375

Kykotsmovi Village, AZ

Cost:

Free

This event will provide Veterans and their Family members the following on-site access, information and resources from VA, Veteran related programs and non-profit organizations:
 VA Health Care programs.
 VA benefits, compensation & disability claims and PACT Act.
 VA Native American Direct Loan and VA Supportive Housing.
 ADVS Assistance and AZ Food Bank Resources.
 Substance Abuse and Mental Health programs.
 Assisted Living programs and Elderly Services.
 Workforce and Educational programs.
 Updated listing of service programs will be shared.
Outreach tables can be reserved before October 18, 2024, by calling Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461 or 3462 or by e-mail to ETalas@hopi.nsn.us.

