Kykotmovi Veteran Stand Down
Benefits You Earned!
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Hopi Veterans Memorial Center
State Hwy 264 Mile Marker 375
Kykotsmovi Village, AZ
Cost:
Free
This event will provide Veterans and their Family members the following on-site access, information and resources from VA, Veteran related programs and non-profit organizations:
VA Health Care programs.
VA benefits, compensation & disability claims and PACT Act.
VA Native American Direct Loan and VA Supportive Housing.
ADVS Assistance and AZ Food Bank Resources.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health programs.
Assisted Living programs and Elderly Services.
Workforce and Educational programs.
Updated listing of service programs will be shared.
Outreach tables can be reserved before October 18, 2024, by calling Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461 or 3462 or by e-mail to ETalas@hopi.nsn.us.