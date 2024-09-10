Kykotmovi Veteran Stand Down Benefits You Earned! When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Hopi Veterans Memorial Center State Hwy 264 Mile Marker 375 Kykotsmovi Village, AZ Cost: Free





This event will provide Veterans and their Family members the following on-site access, information and resources from VA, Veteran related programs and non-profit organizations:

 VA Health Care programs.

 VA benefits, compensation & disability claims and PACT Act.

 VA Native American Direct Loan and VA Supportive Housing.

 ADVS Assistance and AZ Food Bank Resources.

 Substance Abuse and Mental Health programs.

 Assisted Living programs and Elderly Services.

 Workforce and Educational programs.

 Updated listing of service programs will be shared.

Outreach tables can be reserved before October 18, 2024, by calling Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461 or 3462 or by e-mail to ETalas@hopi.nsn.us.

Other VA events