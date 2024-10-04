Dennehotso Veteran Resource Fair Bringing Benefits to You! When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Dennehotso Chapter House 36.8408, -109.8516 Dennehotso, AZ Cost: Free





Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:

Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families

VA Health Services

VBA Claims Services

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.

(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates 36.8408, -109.8516)

