Prescott Veteran’s Day Parade Protecting Our Country, Serving Our Communities, Honoring Our Veteran First Responders When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Courthouse Plaza 143 S Cortez St. Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2024 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Monday, November 11, 2024. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30am on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St., with parade beginning at 11:00am.

This year’s parade theme is: Protecting Our Country, Serving Our Communities, Honoring Our Veteran First Responders.

Parade entrants from the community can compete in seven categories. Each entry category will have a first palace winner and all entries will compete for a Best overall award.

The categories are:

• Non-Profit Organizations

• Fraternal Organizations / Military Organization

• Motorized Groups

• Music

• Marching Units

• Hospital entries by veterans

• Commercial / Business

Participation in the parade is open to everyone and all are welcome! There is no fee to enter. Applications are available now: Applications here

Entry deadline is October 23, 2024 by 5:00pm.

Send applications here

For more information on participating in the parade, contact Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, City of Prescott Recreation Services Administrative Supervisor, (928) 777-1552.

For more information on events, visit https://prescott-az.gov/rec-services/special-events/.

Other VA events