Veterans Community Forum (Registration Required)

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Theater Bldg. 15 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, AZ Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for the Veterans Community Forum on November 20th, 2024! (Registration Required)

🗓 Date: November 20, 2024

🕘 Time: Registration from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM; Event from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 Location: Theater Building 15, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ 86301

This event is hosted in collaboration with Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, Behavioral Health Connections, and Home Base.

Lunch will be provided for all registered participants! Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow veterans and learn about valuable resources available to you.

👉 Register and find more information at: www.theveteransforum.org

📧 For inquiries, contact: veterans@sinema.senate.gov

