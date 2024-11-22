Lake Havasu City NEW VA Clinic Open House

Join us for our Open House!

When: Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm MT Where: 145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-9302, United States 2035 Mesquite Avenue, Suite D Lake Havasu City, AZ Cost: Free





Join us for a special Ribbon Cutting and Open House at our new Lake Havasu City VA Clinic on December 4!🎉

Event Highlights:

Posting of the Colors by local Veterans

by local Veterans Blessing by the local chaplain

by the local chaplain Speeches from our leadership team

from our leadership team Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Guided Tours of the new facility

Enjoy light refreshments and visit our information table to learn more about our services.

📅 Date: December 4

🕒 Time: 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

📍 Location: 145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you! 🥳

