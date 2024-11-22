Lake Havasu City NEW VA Clinic Open House
Join us for our Open House!
When:
Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-9302, United States
2035 Mesquite Avenue, Suite D
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us for a special Ribbon Cutting and Open House at our new Lake Havasu City VA Clinic on December 4!🎉
Event Highlights:
- Posting of the Colors by local Veterans
- Blessing by the local chaplain
- Speeches from our leadership team
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Guided Tours of the new facility
Enjoy light refreshments and visit our information table to learn more about our services.
📅 Date: December 4
🕒 Time: 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
📍 Location: 145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you! 🥳