Lake Havasu City NEW VA Clinic Open House

Join us for our Open House!

When:

Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm MT

Where:

145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-9302, United States

2035 Mesquite Avenue, Suite D

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us for a special Ribbon Cutting and Open House at our new Lake Havasu City VA Clinic on December 4!🎉 

Event Highlights:

  • Posting of the Colors by local Veterans
  • Blessing by the local chaplain
  • Speeches from our leadership team
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Guided Tours of the new facility

Enjoy light refreshments and visit our information table to learn more about our services.

📅 Date: December 4
🕒 Time: 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
📍 Location: 145 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you! 🥳

