VA Northern California Health Care System Teletown Hall

When: Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, August 27th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. VA NorCal leadership will share information about PACT Act eligibility, benefits, and how to enroll in VA health care. This event is open to all, but will be specifically structured to meet the needs of the following groups of Veterans:

Veterans Age 65 and older

Veterans unenrolled in VA health care

Rural or underserved Veteran groups

Veterans who have not utilized VA health care within the last two years

To join the event online go to https://bit.ly/VANorCalVetTownHall

To join by phone, call 833-305-1733

