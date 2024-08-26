VA Northern California Health Care System Teletown Hall
When:
Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, August 27th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. VA NorCal leadership will share information about PACT Act eligibility, benefits, and how to enroll in VA health care. This event is open to all, but will be specifically structured to meet the needs of the following groups of Veterans:
- Veterans Age 65 and older
- Veterans unenrolled in VA health care
- Rural or underserved Veteran groups
- Veterans who have not utilized VA health care within the last two years
To join the event online go to https://bit.ly/VANorCalVetTownHall
To join by phone, call 833-305-1733